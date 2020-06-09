MOUNT VERNON — Harvey A. Wise, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital palliative care unit, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Zanesville, the son of Ross and Goldie (Cooper) Wise.

Harvey graduated from Hopewell High School where he was a member of the senior journalism class. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard and worked at Chattanooga Glass for 27 years before eventually retiring from Cooper Energy Services in Mount Vernon.

Harvey was a member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, Gambier Fishing Club and Elks Lodge of Mount Vernon. He was a kind, generous and loving man that enjoyed playing poker and euchre with friends and family, taking care of his yard and most importantly, spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Blubaugh of Mount Vernon; many nieces and nephews; great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra L. Wise, whom he married July 13, 1958; two sisters, Wanda Harris and Ann Littick; a brother, Cooper Dean Wise; a niece, Cathy (Littick) Meara; and a great-niece, Jolene Michel.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, where a funeral service will be held Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Bob Stull will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mound View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Harvey’s name may be made to the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Harvey A. Wise.