FREDERICKTOWN — Fred Harrison Turner, 91, of Fredericktown, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1929, in Fredericktown to the late Clyde and Rilla Mae (Grant) Turner. Fred was a 1947 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He was employed and retired, after 44 years of service, from Fredericktown Foote Foundry and Dana Corporation. Fred enjoyed his memberships at the Fredericktown Senior Citizens and Senior Activity where he served as a trustee; the American Legion Post #500, the Fredericktown Sportsman Club, Fredericktown Farm Bureau and the Fredericktown United Methodist Church. But most of all, Fred loved the time he spent with his family.

Fred was a veteran serving in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda (Shipley) Turner; his son, Barry Turner; three daughters, Pam Turner, Shelly (Scott) Voelker, Cindy Wyatt; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Cara) Goodwin, Holly (Eric) Schlatter, Eli Turner, Seth Turner, Travis Wyatt, Kayela Wyatt, Joshua Voelker; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Don Turner; his sisters, Dorothy Caywood, Florence Warner, Helen Ebersole; his grandson, Joshua Wyatt; and his son-in-law, Wayne Wyatt.

A graveside service will be held Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown with Rev. Richard Hasley officiating. Graveside military honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fredericktown United Methodist Church, Fredericktown Senior Citizens, or Fredericktown American Legion.

