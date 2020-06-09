DORA talks continue

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council made little headway at its meeting Monday night on a proposal to allow outdoor and shop-to-shop drinking for specific events.

Changes were offered to a downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) by Main Street Mount Vernon Director Anthony McNeal, limiting the area to participating businesses only with temporary signage. Previously, the DORA was suggested as being within a designated area in the heart of downtown, with businesses posting signage as to whether they choose to participate or not.

The DORA, as presented by McNeal, would be bordered by Phillips Street on the south, Chestnut Street to the north, Gay Street to the east and Mechanic Street to the west.

McNeal said he has a spate of meetings scheduled with business owners in downtown, as well as Mount Vernon Nazarene University, which has several buildings within the proposed DORA.

McNeal said the city would hold a general liquor license for the DORA, but the city would not be responsible for liability issues. That would fall to the event organizer, McNeal said.

Councilmember Tammy Woods said she spoke with businesses within the proposed DORA and said support was about “50/50.” However, what she heard most were concerns that the city’s cost in the DORA events, such as increased police presence, was not a good use of taxpayer dollars. Councilmember Mike Hillier said he is against having drinking outside of the controlled environment of beer gardens for family events like First Fridays.

City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik was back before the council with more information regarding a proposed reorganization of city departments. The biggest change is combining the streets and parks, buildings and grounds and cemetery departments as public works. It would also add a human resources director.

The reorganization would allow for some efficiencies, Dzik said, as it would allow streets and parks to share resources. With the departments under one supervisor, manpower could be allocated where most needed — for example, putting parks employees on the snowplow driver list in the winter, when there is usually less for parks to do.

The reorganization would save the city between $35,000-$38,000, according to estimates presented by Dzik. After the council objected to the creation of an HR director under current fiscal stresses, Dzik proposed creating the HR position without funding it.

That became a sticking point with the council. The city’s income tax revenues are down almost $1 million compared to last year, due to layoffs and job losses during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. As such, the council put on hold a request by the city law director’s office to hire another assistant prosecutor.

Councilmember John Francis suggested the city wait to create the HR job, saying it was only fair after postponing the creation of the assistant prosecutor’s position.

An ordinance that would pave the way for the reorganization was given second reading by council Monday.

Council voted to approve an 80 percent, 10-year tax abatement for a new 78-unit senior living facility to be located off Venture Drive. The company requesting the abatement, Lemmon, has pledged to create 78 jobs with a payroll of $1.8 million.

Under the tax abatement, the city will only collect its share of 20 percent in real estate taxes from the facility for the life of the agreement. However, it will collect the full amount of income taxes from the payroll.

Council further approved a resolution to apply to the Ohio History Connection for a historical marker dedicated to Mount Vernon native Dr. EllaMae Simmons. Simmons served during World War II as a nurse in the Army Nursing Corps, one of the first African-American women to do so. She was also the first African-American woman doctor to specialize in asthma, allergy and immunology and helped integrate the dorms at OSU. If approved, the marker will be placed on Public Square.

In presenting the resolution, Councilmember Tanner Salyers said “it’s just remarkable (Simmons) isn’t a household name.”

Salyers is part of a committee handling the application for the marker. Salyers said it will be placed near the veteran’s memorial on the square, as Simmons was a WWII veteran.

Council further held the first reading on a resolution designating Mount Vernon as a Bee City USA affiliate. Salyers scheduled a committee meeting for the next meeting of the council to present more information.

A donation of Knox County’s EMA mobile command trailer to the city was accepted by the council. The trailer will be maintained by the police department, but can be used by all city agencies.

Council also approved a resolution renaming the area on the north side of the Kokosing River between the viaduct and the pedestrian bridge as Riverview Park. The strip of land has been improved with parking, a pergola and riverside seating.