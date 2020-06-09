Centerburg getting new public address system

CENTERBURG — Installation of a district-wide public address (PA) system began this week, Centerburg Local Schools Superintendent Mike Hebenthal informed the board of education at their meeting Monday night.

“You can make announcements from anywhere in the district,” Hebenthal explained. “I can do it from my office and pick up the phone, hit some buttons and I can be talking through the PA system.”

He explained the system was being installed for the safety of those in the building. He further explained the system allows for someone to push a button to play an automated message in a situation when the school has to go into lockdown. The message would be sent to all the school buildings and allow other personnel to quickly access the school cameras to see what was going on.

The PA system, from Rauland Soundcom Systems, was approved by the board last fall. Hebenthal said the system should be installed and in working order hopefully by next month.

The board also approved a contract with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer (SRO) for the 2020-21 school year. Approved with the contract were two changes from last year’s contract.

“One is they want to be able to pull the SRO just in case of some kind of emergency… which makes sense to me,” Hebenthal said.

The second change allows the SRO to accompany administrators when they go check on students who have not shown up to school. The officer will not be knocking on the door, talking or anything else and will be there just there for support, according to Hebenthal.

The board also:

•Approved a three-year contact for Miguel Thompson as elementary principal effective Aug. 1, 2020.

•Approved the fees for fall and winter sports passes and ticket prices for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Renewed the district’s liability, violence, auto and property insurance, and excess crime policy, with Ohio School Plan for an annual premium of $57,112 and $1,978, respectively, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

•Approved the district to enter into a no-cost agreement with the Instructional Technology Service of Central Ohio, Inc. for the 2020-21 school year for technology development services and appointed the superintendent as the representative.

•Approved a lease agreement with Centerburg Senior Services, Inc. for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

•Approved a lease agreement with Head Start for the period of Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.

•Approved realigning the administrative payscale to place the elementary principal and the middle school principal on the same pay scale.

•Approved various personnel items and donations including $575 from various donors to the FFA in the memory of Russell Smith.