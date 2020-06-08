MVCS summer lunch program sites announced

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Schools Summer Food Program will be at the following locations from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 2 – July 31 : Dan Emmett Elementary, Pleasant Street Elementary, The Learning Center, Wiggin Street Elementary, and Mount Vernon High School.

Grab-and-go lunches and breakfast will be provided.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews