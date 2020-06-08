Gambier councilmember has taught rock history



Alison Furlong

GAMBIER — The newest member of Gambier Village Council, Alison Furlong, is a digital humanities expert who can write code with the best of them. She has also taught classes in music cultures, world of music and history of rock at The Ohio State University.

Furlong was unanimously selected last week by fellow councilmembers to complete the unexpired term of Barbara Kakiris, who only attended a small number of meetings after being elected in November. Kakiris, Kenyon’s former associate director of campus events and summer conferences, attended meetings remotely for a time as she transitioned to a new job at Cleveland State University.

Furlong is well-known in the Gambier community, having attended village council meetings in the past, included when the council’s first-ever Kenyon student, Ben Nutter, was sworn in this past January.

Furlong’s term on council extends through the end of 2023. She will have ample time to discuss and perhaps bring forward village council legislation for what she considers two highly important issues. The more important of the two issues, she said, is trying to improve the village inventory of available housing, particularly for young professionals. When the Kenyon Athletic Center was constructed, a row of such housing, which young professionals could afford to buy, was removed. Before that happened, it served as student rental housing for a few years. Furlong said she would also like to see the village website to be more informative and accessible. Important agenda items that will have an impact on the community’s future need to be brought more to the forefront for an explanation so residents can have a good handle on matters affecting them the most. Furlong, who is originally from Columbia Station Township in the Cleveland area, said “my job has two halves” when describing her full-time work for OSU. Half of her job is working inside a lab on an inventory of sounds called the American Religious Sounds Project. The purpose of the project, a collaboration between researchers from OSU and Michigan State University, is to demonstrate the vast diversity of American religious life by showing its varied sonic cultures. Such an inventory can be used for religious studies teaching. The other half of her time is spent coding digital humanities projects, particularly in the area of website development. As one example, OSU has online history offerings, which she enhances by making them more accessible and interactive. Furlong earned her BA dual degrees in drama and music from Kenyon College in 1990, and received her Ph.D. in Music from OSU in 2015. Some of her lecture classes at OSU, including the history of rock, were required for music majors. Furlong’s husband, Joseph Murphy, directs Kenyon’s Center for Innovative Pedagogy and has spent much of his time recently teaching Kenyon professors the ins and outs of best online teaching practices. Their son, Calvin, will be in eighth grade at Mount Vernon Middle School this school year. Furlong, who sings, formerly played piano as well. She sang for a time in the Knox Community Choir, and was an advisor to the Kenyon Gospel Choir. Currently, she plays instruments for the Kenyon Gamelan Ensemble, a group using instruments such as xylophones and gongs to produce a distinct type of Indonesian music.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews