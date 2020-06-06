MOUNT VERNON — Lorna June Eagle Shipley, 83, made her transition on June 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon. She moved to Columbus in 1996.

She was preceded in transition by her parents, Forest and Virginia Eagle. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Gavin) Meeks; two grandchildren, Kaleigh and Garrett Meeks; a sister, Virginia (Larry) Steagall; two nephews, Scott Steagall and Mark (Michell) Steagall; one grand-nephew Cole Steagall; cousins and friends.

Lorna graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1955, attended Maryville College in Tennessee from 1955-56, graduated from Ohio University with a BSED in 1959, and attended Bowling Green State University Graduate School.

She wrote her own Ohio history textbook and several review units, including one for the United States Constitution which was used in her junior high American History and SLD classroom.

Lorna taught one year in Ashland, five years in Mount Vernon, substituted for two years and taught 17 years in Fredericktown. She retired in 1995 from Fredericktown Local Schools in Knox County after 25 years of teaching. She served as a building representative in the Mount Vernon Teachers Association and a building representative, president and negotiations chairman for the Fredericktown Education Association, was a delegate to NCOEA and OEA, and a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a lifetime member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. After moving to Columbus, she tutored for two years and spent three summers grading standardized tests.

In 1995, she was ordained into the Order of Melchizedek. She was certified in Reiki I, II, III, Japanese Reiki, universal Reiki, completed healing touch 1, attitudinal healing training I, renewal I and II. She was a practitioner of T’ai Chi Chih, Chi-Leh Qigong, and EDGU. She completed the Flower of Life Workshop and the Final Keys to Ascension Mystery School, Vibratory Acceleration Workshops I, II, II, IV and V. She also attended several Coptic seminars and one Sakara seminar.

She was a member of Unity Church of Christianity and attended Linworth United Methodist Church Senior Group. She was a member of the Dublin Community Senior Center.

There will be no calling hours or memorial service. Interment will be at Kingwood Memorial Park off Route 23.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silent Unity, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO 64065-0001.

Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Linden.