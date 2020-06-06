FREDERICKTOWN — Gwen Shirk Cockrell, 69, of Fredericktown passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 15, 1950, in Galion, to Loren and Geraldine (Morse) Shirk.

Gwen worked at Hi-Lo trailers where she met Gene Cockrell. They were married March 19, 1987, and would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary this week.

Gwen also worked at Merillat Cabinets, and drove a newspaper route for the News Journal.

Innovative and creative, she saw the need for a new business venture, starting her own shuttle business long before Uber or Lyft. Serving primarily the Mount Vernon community, she drove students, business executives or anyone who found themselves in need of a ride.

Gwen was truly an outdoors woman. She loved spending time caring for her rural Knox County property, even if it involved a chain saw. She loved the trees, birds and all of God’s creation. Her constant fur baby Freckles was by her side as she tended her chicken coop, and enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping.

When it came to the house, Gwen was always dreaming up big ideas and taking home improvement into her own hands. A gallon of paint or a new piece of furniture was not her idea of change, more likely was blowing out a wall, moving the window or changing the entire layout!

She and Gene loved to travel, particularly to the west coast. On their excursions she collected stones which always found a way into her suitcase and into a glass jar in her home as a constant reminder of their adventures.

Strong and independent, her stubborn streak served her well as Gwen was never afraid to take on a challenge and no one could get in her way.

Surviving is her beloved husband Gene Cockrell of Fredericktown; children, James Crowner, Gerald and Denice Crowner and Allison and Chris Kitsmiller; grandchildren, Burke, Garrett and Carson Crowner and Elaina and Jensen Kitsmiller; great-grandbabies, Emeree and Grayson; siblings, Donna and Murrel Francis, Loren and Gwen Shirk, David and Ann Shirk, Marvin and Julie Shirk, and Doug and Rosemary Shirk; mother-in-law, Neta Cockrell, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Claudia Burkett and Mike Motto, David and Sabrina Cockrell, Connie and Paul Jones, Bill and Corinne Cockrell, and Tina Cockrell and Tony Serio; along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Crowner; granddaughter, Ashely Crowner; brother, Jeff Shirk; and her father-in-law, Charles Cockrell.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 15, from 4-6 p.m. in Zion Four Corners Church, 5545 Teeter Road, Butler, where a memorial service honoring the life of Gwen Cockrell will follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Patrick Bailey will officiate.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Friendship Animal Protection League of Lorain County or the Ohio Bird Sanctuary through the funeral home.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage friends and family to check our website for updates and service announcements.