George Floyd protest planned for Tuesday

MOUNT VERNON — A second George Floyd protest will be held at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at Public Square in Mount Vernon.

An application for a peaceful protest titled Justice for George Floyd has been approved by the city mayor’s office. The application was filed by Mitchell Avenue resident Sarah Hall, who estimates 400 people will attend.

Writing in the application, Hall states that the purpose of the protest is to exercise “our Constitutional rights to peaceful protest.”

Hall states that protesters can block off the square with cones if the Mount Vernon Police do not have barricades.

Attempts to contact Hall Friday were unsuccessful.

The protest will be the second in two weeks in the city calling attention to the strangulation death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer. Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country, as well as in England and Europe.

The first protest was held Monday and drew a crowd in the hundreds. The protesters marched peacefully and ended with a moment of silence.

MVPD Chief Robert Morgan said Friday that Hall had reached out to him after the first protest, saying she and others wanted to have another protest the next day. Morgan asked that she fill out an event application so the city could better plan for the event.

An application is not required to protest, which is a Constitutionally protected right. Morgan said he understands that right and won’t try to stop anyone from peacefully protesting, whether they fill out an event application or not.

A decision has not been made as to whether the entrances to Public Square will be closed. Morgan said he decided to close the square for Monday’s protest.

As with the last protest, there will be a police presence Tuesday, Morgan said.

MVPD had 15 officers from all departments at Monday’s protest. The cost of the manpower for the protest was “between $2,500 and $3,000,” Morgan said.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews