Galion man pleads; attempted murder charge dropped

MOUNT VERNON — Jeffrey Church, 26, Galion, was sentenced in Knox County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison Wednesday for second-degree felonious assault against the mother of his children.

Church was originally charged in a five-count grand jury indictment, with the highest charge being attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

The prosecution and defense have been negotiating a plea agreement for the past three months, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christine Williams. The four to six years indefinite sentence was recommended jointly by the prosecution and defense attorney.

Church was arrested last December after he assaulted the victim and strangled her by covering her mouth and nose, impeding her ability to breathe. He further prevented the victim from leaving the room while he attacked her, according to court documents.

The victim sustained injuries around the head, neck and the left side of her body, according to sheriff’s reports. Children’s Services was alerted concerning Church’s children who were present at the scene. One child reportedly witnessed the assault.

The child was interviewed by a forensic specialist. The interview was admitted as part of the evidence against Church, according to Williams.

Williams said the children are receiving counseling and the family has been granted a five-year civil protection order against Church.

The indefinite sentence allows the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to make limited adjustments to the length of incarceration. Church could serve a minimum of four years, or have the sentence increased to a maximum of six years based on behavior.

“I think it’s a good solution to the case so I don’t have to put the kids on the stand (at jury trial),” Williams said.

Church has no prior domestic violence convictions.

“The magnitude of violence is not common. Not to diminish other domestic violence cases,” Williams said, and noted that Church had strangled and kicked the victim during the infraction.

In other court news this week, common pleas court continued to catch up on cases delayed during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Jeremy Frye, 41, Howard, was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and 3 years of community control in addition to $1,350 mandatory fine and 10 years license suspension for a fourth-degree felony OVI.

The incident occurred while Frye’s license was under suspension due to a municipal court case, according to Williams.

Public Defender John Dankovich submitted that although it did not excuse the offense, Frye was not driving on a public road. Frye had purchased and was test-driving a car for his wife when the vehicle became stuck in the field behind his house, according to Dankovich.

The grass under the car caught on fire and Frye alerted the fire department.

Dankovich suggested that Frye did not explain the circumstances to defend himself in the pre-sentence investigation because Frye recognized he “screwed up” and wanted to take responsibility.

Part of Frye’s community control sentence mandated that he stays sober and completes an alcohol and drug treatment program.

Also receiving treatment is Ricky Matthews, 39, Danville.

Attorney John Dilts entered a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction on Matthews’ behalf for an aggravated possession of drugs charge, a fifth-degree felony. Dilts submitted that Matthews’ mental health issue resulted from military injuries contributed to the offense.

Matthews, a US Air Force veteran, said in open court that he was twice injured during his military service overseas, including in an incident where he was the sole survivor in a Humvee that hit an IED.

Matthews expressed that he did not admit to himself that he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before, but had recently come to terms that “you can’t do and see the things I’ve done (and seen) without being affected.”

Judge Richard Wetzel thanked Matthews for his service and ordered a one-year mental health treatment and abstinence from drugs and alcohol. The treatment will be provided by the Knox County Community Health Center.