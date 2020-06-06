Do you think it will be safe for kids to go back to school in August?

“Yes, I think it seems like, here in Mount Vernon at least, it (COVID-19 virus) is contained somewhat. As long as we make sure it’s contained, with these low numbers, it would be nice to see kids go back to school.” Steven Silverwood, Mount Vernon

“Sure I do. I just believe that it (COVID-19) is going to make its run and (now) we won’t see that much of it.” Sue Lybarger, Mount Vernon

“Sure. I mean, it’s all done and over with. Kids need to go back to school.” Lisa Baucum, Mount Vernon

“No. We’re not there yet. We need a treatment; we need a vaccine.” Ron Robinson, Mount Vernon

“Well, it’d be up to the people who know more than I do. I would think that it will be OK, but I just don’t know.” Frank Burnaugh, Apple Valley

“I do, I feel like it will help the immune system (to go back to school). I think it’s time for everything to open back up.” James Kirk, Apple Valley

* * *

