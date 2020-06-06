County receives food, shelter funds

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County has been awarded Federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, the Knox County Commissioners and United Way of Knox County Ohio, Inc. This award is in two parts including Fiscal Year 2019 annual funding in the amount of $26,268 and Fiscal Year 2020 COVID-19 supplemental funds in the amount of $37,451.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute federally appropriated funds from Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board is chaired by Knox County Commissioner Teresa Bemiller and co-chaired by United Way of Knox County Ohio, Inc Executive Director Kelly Brenneman for Phase 37 and Phase CARES. The board determined how the funds awarded to Knox County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.

Knox County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds for Phase 37 with The Winter Sanctuary Emergency Homeless Shelter. Knox County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds for Phase CARES with Alcohol & Drug Freedom Center of Knox County, New Directions: Knox County’s Domestic Abuse Shelter and Rape Crisis Shelter, The Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, Apostolic Christian Church food pantry, and Covenant Church food pantry. Funds awarded will support free food programs, mass shelter, emergency shelter, rent and mortgage assistance, and utility assistance. United Way of Knox County Ohio, Inc., has been selected to provide administrative staff support to the local program.

“We are pleased to be able to grant needed funds to our community partners,” said Brenneman. “The increased funding that was available in Phase 37 and the CARES Phase was a welcomed surprise and just reinforces the importance of our community members completing the Census this year. This is a prime example how the government funds become available.”

