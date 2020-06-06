Council to hear more on DORA

MOUNT VERNON — Monday’s Mount Vernon City Council meeting will hear more information on topics first brought up at its last meeting.

City Safety-Services Director Rick Dzik will be back to talk about a city departmental reorganization. Main Street Mount Vernon Director Anthony McNeal is scheduled to return to present more information on the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Also up for more discussion is an enterprise zone requested by Lemmon Development.

All three issues were presented at the May 26 council meeting in committee hearings. However, the council had so many questions that further committee hearings for this coming Monday were scheduled.

Planning and Zoning Chair Mike Hillier said he has had a meeting with McNeal and other concerned parties regarding the DORA, which will allow alcoholic drinks to be purchased in local establishments and carried throughout a designated area of downtown for certain events. Hillier said the meeting involved presenting a lot of questions the council had about the issue, as well as some feedback.

“There were a lot of things that I made some suggestions on that may help them get where they want to be,” Hillier said.

Hillier further noted that he has talked to several businesses in downtown, and said that some are in favor of the DORA and others are opposed.

The departmental reorganization would include a consolidation of the street and parks and buildings and grounds office into a public works department. The public works department would have one department head, as opposed to the two superintendents whom each oversees parks and streets. There would be assistant superintendents for streets, parks and rec, and buildings and grounds.

Dzik has said the changes will result in savings to the city, as well as benefit from streets and parks sharing resources. However, the council had several questions at the committee hearing that Dzik did not have answers for. He told the council he would prepare resources with more information to give to the council.

Area Development Foundation President Jeff Gottke gave a presentation on the Lemmon enterprise zone in a finance and budget committee hearing. Lemmon, which builds and operates nursing home facilities, is requesting an 80 percent abatement on real estate taxes for 10 years for a new nursing home they plan to build off Venture Drive.

In the legislative portion of the meeting, the council will vote on the authorization of a historic marker for Mount Vernon native Dr. EllaMae Simmons. According to the resolution authorizing the marker, Simmons served during WWII as a nurse in the Army Nursing Corps, one of the first African-American women to do so. She was also the first African-American woman doctor to specialize in asthma, allergy and immunology and helped integrate the dorms at OSU. If approved, the marker will be placed on Public Square.

Up for a first reading during is a resolution designating Mount Vernon as a Bee City USA affiliate. The resolution states that BEE City USA seeks to “galvanize communities to sustain” bees by “providing them with healthy habitat … free to nearly free of pesticides.” The group seeks to protect bees for their value as pollinators.

The committee hearings are scheduled to begin at 6:25 p.m. with the DORA discussion. The legislative meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.