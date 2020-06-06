City creates designated pickup and carryout parking

MOUNT VERNON — Main Street Mount Vernon is happy to announce the implementation of designated pickup and carryout parking spaces for downtown. The five parking spaces are along Main Street between Ohio Avenue and Chestnut Street. To view the locations of these spaces, visit MSMV’s Facebook page.

Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., these five spaces are reserved for customers who are picking up or carrying out orders from businesses in the central business district.

There is a 15-minute time limit for these spaces. The continued support of the community is needed by many of our downtown businesses, and these exclusive parking spaces will provide an easy way for orders to be transferred. At the time of pickup, the individual can park in one of the designated spots, call the business and confirm their location without leaving their car.

“Our hope is these designated pickup and carryout spaces can help the public feel safe while at the same time, provide convenient transactions for both retail and restaurants,” Main Street Mount Vernon Downtown Manager Anthony McNeal stated. “With restrictions starting to be lifted, we hope the Mount Vernon community remembers to eat local, buy local and support local.”

Questions about the designated parking spots should be directed to McNeal at director@mainstreetmountvernon.com.

