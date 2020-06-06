UTICA — A graveside service for Bonnie D. Davis, 76, of Utica will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Bell Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the cemetery from 1-2 p.m.

Bonnie passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born July 2, 1943, in Mount Vernon to the late Leet O. and Dorothy E. (Rhodeback) Bell.

She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ and former member of the Utica Fire Department Auxillary. After retiring from the phone company in Mount Vernon, she worked at Hufford’s Ben Franklin and Lonsingers.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Tim) Henry of Newark; step-sons, Scott (Kim) Davis of Apple Valley and Doug (Shelly) Davis of Chillicothe; grandsons, Tyriss Davis of Mount Vernon, Derek (Kristen) Davis of Mount Vernon, Chance, Hunter and Carson Davis all of Mount Vernon; granddaughters, Jackie (Colin) Pack of Mount Vernon and Sadie Henry of Newark; great-grandson, Corbin Davis of Mount Vernon; great-granddaughter, Sunny Davis of Mount Vernon; sisters and brother-in-law, Loretta Wiseman of Mount Vernon and Dixie and Stanley Smoots of Utica; along with nieces, nephews, friends and special pet, Tuffy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Davis; brother, Corwin Bell; sisters, Louise Pahl, Cora Cuccio, Mary (Owen) Layman and Marge Rutherford; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elmond and Clarabell Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Road NE, Newark, OH, 43055, or Utica Fire Department, P.O. Box 528, Utica, OH 43080.

We would like to extend our thanks for the outstanding care and compassion to Knox Community Hospital and Riverside Hospital.

