Photography

Air Evac praises MVFD response

7:55 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News In May, EMS Week was held May 17-23 and due to the COVID19 pandemic, some events were postponed. On Friday, Air Evac Lifeteam honored the Mount Vernon Fire Department with their Great Call Award for their response to a car crash in 2019. From left, Air Evac Lifeteam Flight Nurse Robbie Graves, Mount Vernon firefighters Luke Rager, Terry Davis, Chad Elser, Mayor Matt Starr, Lt. Josh Lester and Chief Chad Christopher. MVFD received one of three awards handed out by AirEvac Lifeteam.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

In May, EMS Week was held May 17-23 and due to the COVID19 pandemic, some events were postponed. On Friday, Air Evac Lifeteam honored the Mount Vernon Fire Department with their Great Call Award for their response to a car crash in 2019. From left, Air Evac Lifeteam Flight Nurse Robbie Graves, Mount Vernon firefighters Luke Rager, Terry Davis, Chad Elser, Mayor Matt Starr, Lt. Josh Lester and Chief Chad Christopher. MVFD received one of three awards handed out by AirEvac Lifeteam.

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 