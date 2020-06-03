Mount Gilead man identified as body pulled from Kokosing River

MOUNT VERNON — A body recovered from the Kokosing River Sunday has been identified as a missing Mount Gilead man.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan said Wednesday that the Knox County Coroner’s Office positively identified Jason Wayne Taylor as the individual whose remains were found by two kayakers in the Kokosing River Sunday.

Taylor’s vehicle was found abandoned near the Kokosing Gap trail May 24. Family informed police that they were concerned for Taylor’s well-being and indicated he may try to harm himself.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office was able to compare personal information provided by Taylor’s family and other sources to provide a positive identity. No cause of death has been given at this time and is pending the results of the full autopsy. The results of the full autopsy may take several more weeks. The investigation remains open.

