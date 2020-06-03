Mary Wiens

MEDINA — “So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross…till my trophies at last I lay down; I will cling to the old rugged cross…and exchange it someday for a crown.” The heavens opened and the angels rejoiced on Friday, May 22, 2020, when God’s faithful servant Mary G.S. Wiens, 87, passed away peacefully in Medina. Mary was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Dundee, Scotland, to the late Robert and Mary (Strachan) Deasley.

She is survived by her son, Robert “Scott” Wiens of Denver, CO; daughter, Sharon (Nelson) Schorr of Medina; five grandchildren, Stephanie Wiens of Boston, Lindsay Wiens of Seattle, Joshua, Sydney and Trey Schorr of Medina; brothers, Alex Deasley of Olathe, Kansas, and Stephen Deasley of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; sister, Margaret Auringer of Maidstone, Saskatchewan, Canada; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, who passed away Feb. 4, 2002.

In December 1946, the family moved to Birmingham, England, on account of a change of pastorate by her father. There Mary attended Sparkhill Secondary School where she took commercial courses. At the young age of 14, she began her life’s work as a secretary and a lifetime of service to others working for both law offices and colleges. Mary earned a reputation as the fastest typist and shorthand writer around.

After the loss of her mother in 1943, on occasion of her stepmother, Lillian Agnes Deasley, health in 1953, she and her family made the move from Birmingham, England, to Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. A year later she moved to Red Deer, Alberta, where she worked at the Canadian Nazarene College in a secretarial capacity while also taking classes at the college. She eventually became secretary to the president of the college. This is where Mary met the love of her life Robert “Bob” Wiens. On May 23, 1959, they were married.

From Alberta, Mary accompanied Bob to Kansas City, Missouri where she worked at the Nazarene Headquarters while he attended seminary. In 1962 they returned to Canada to live in Edmonton, Alberta, where she assumed one of her life’s most important roles as a pastor’s wife. From 1967-1972, she continued her job as pastor’s wife in Fostoria, Ohio, until the couple moved to Boise, Idaho, where they lived during the years of 1972-1975, where she was also a legal secretary. In 1975, once again she made a cross-country move with her family to Mount Vernon, Ohio, where she worked in a secretarial capacity at Kenyon College, from where she ultimately retired after 20 plus years of service.

During her years in Mount Vernon, she was an active member at Mount Vernon First Church of the Nazarene. She was a pastor’s wife, Sunday School teacher, small group leader, member of the choir, pianist on Wednesday nights and for the Joy Bells bell choir, and volunteer at the Father’s Table. Not only was she active at church but Mary also enjoyed volunteering in the community. She was a volunteer reading assistant at the local elementary schools, listening and providing encouragement to struggling readers. Mary also volunteered at Interchurch once a week, answering the phones and helping in any way she could.

In 2017, Mary chose to start a new chapter of her life in Medina. She was an active member of her Huntington Square Apartment community participating in potlucks, crafts, Bible studies and was a regular at Tuesday night dominos. Mary faithfully attended Heartland Community Church. Mary enjoyed volunteering, knitting, sewing, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed travelling internationally to Germany and Costa Rica on Work and Witness Trips with the church, and Mexico and Great Britain for family vacations.

Mary lived a life of Christian example and for a lifetime, selflessly served her church and her husband. She passionately loved her children and grandchildren without boundaries. She leaves behind a legacy of love that weaves all who knew her and loved her together forever. Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bob, in a private graveside service at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. At this time there are no public services planned due to the global health pandemic. There will be a Celebration of Life at Mount Vernon First Church of the Nazarene, in July. Memorial contributions may be made to: Mount Vernon Nazarene University (800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050), to the Clay/Wiens Ministerial Scholarship by check Clay/Wiens Ministerial Scholarship in the memo or donate online at mvnu.edu/give select Endowment and type in Clay/Wiens Ministerial Scholarship.

