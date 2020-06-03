Kathryn J. Campbell

GAMBIER — Kathryn J. “Katie” Campbell, 68, of Gambier passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Mount Vernon, to the late Harold and Helen (Gantt) Lahmon.

Katie graduated from Centerburg High School in 1970. She was a nurse’s aide at Mercy Hospital and later a Certified Surgical Technician at Knox Community Hospital. She was a member of the Covenant Church in Mount Vernon. Katie was involved with many religious ministries and loved supporting them. She volunteered and helped with feeding hungry children. Katie enjoyed dogs, Amish country shopping and antiques.

She is survived by her sister, Judy White; a brother, Larry (Vietta) Dillon; a cousin, Jerry (Peggy) Gantt; nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Carla (Rick) Shaffer, Pat Yoakam; and canine companion, Glory.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Grove Cemetery in Gambier with Pastor Tim Overly officiating.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

