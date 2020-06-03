Danville shop brings back the ’50s

DANVILLE — Danny and Karleen Wilhelm are the owners of Masterpiece Classic Cars Legacy in Danville. They are also the proud owners of a new business, an ice cream shop named Dog-N-Shakes, that will be open in Danville this Friday. The business will be quite different from the first one that they own, but will still retain the style of what classic cars and ’50s culture have to offer. The shop will be opening up on 804 S. Market St. next to the park and the football stadium in town.

“Back in Indianapolis, where my father lived, we had an ice cream shop that was similar to this,” said Danny Wilhelm. “Every weekend on Friday and Saturday nights we would have cruise-ins. That’s how this came about. We had some people in the community come to us and ask if there was some way that we would be willing to do this, to get it back up and running. We always thought about the idea of an ice cream shop, so we thought that we would just go ahead and do it.”

The Wilhelms will have special events at the ice cream shop, such as projected movies on the side of the ice cream shop building during the Summer and Saturday night ice cream specials that include 50 cent ice cream cones for kids. The Wilhelms want Dog-N-Shakes to be a place where young people and their families can afford to come, eat and have a good time. The style of the restaurant should also provide the customers with entertainment and take them back to a very stylish time in American culture. The Wilhelms want people to experience a place that is just a little bit different and that people can enjoy.

“This is very much a ’50s-themed ice cream shop,” said Danny Wilhelm. “We tried really, really hard to make this shop ’50s themed to go with the classic car lot that we own. We’ve done all the renovation of the building ourselves. We didn’t hire anyone to do anything. Even with the ’50s style countertops that we have, I wanted to keep the theme all the way through. It’s something that’s fun. We are going to have ’50s style music playing and we’ve got the vintage style soda bottles.”

The Wilhelms wanted to have a very unique menu for their shop. They will have a variety of flavors of ice cream that will go beyond just having chocolate and vanilla. Dog-N-Shakes will have such diverse flavors of ice cream as Rice Crispy Treat flavor, Banana Cream Pie and Oregon Blackberry Cheesecake, just to name a few. The inspiration for the flavors came from the Wilhelms going to a couple of different ice cream conventions and trying out flavors.

“We are going to have a lot of unique flavors that you just don’t normally see at a lot of places,” said Danny Wilhelm. “We’re just trying to be different from everyone else.”