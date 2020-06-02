MOUNT VERNON — Zora T. Milikich, 93, of Mount Vernon, passed away at her home Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Akron, to the late Nick and Mary (Yankovich) Toyaga. As a young girl, Zora was a member of a travel church choir in the Akron area. She was employed at AT&T from which she retired with over 35 years of service. Zora was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She was also a member of the Serbian Sisters. Zora enjoyed crocheting and was an expert seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening and playing Bingo. But most of all, Zora loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Nada (Robert) Nicholson, Melody Milikich; her son, Michael (Virginia) Milikich; three grandchildren, Samantha (Thomas) Mooney, Nicholas Milikich, Hannah Milikich; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Arthur Mooney.

In addition to her parents, Zora was preceded in death by her husband, George Milikich, and her brother, Daniel Toyaga.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 3, from 7-9 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m., in St. John’s Cemetery, Hermitage, PA, with Father Vedran Grabic as officiant.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.

