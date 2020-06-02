Signs to be inventoried, road speeds studied

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners have approved an agreement that will take a physical inventory of all roadway signs in Knox County, as well as speed zone studies for nine roads to determine if speed limits need to be adjusted for safety reasons.

The agreement, approved Thursday, was with TEC Engineering, Inc., of Columbus in the amount of $62,540, with $46,940 of that amount dedicated to sign location inventory and software. The remainder is for speed zone studies. The work is to be completed by Nov. 1 and is to coordinated with the Knox County Engineer’s Office. Ninety percent of the agreement with TEC is being funded through a safety grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

County Engineer Cameron Keaton said the sign location inventory will provide a physical location of all signs on county roadways and note their condition. The information is used when signs are stolen, damaged by vehicles, and when deciding which signs need to be repaired or replaced.

“This type of inventory has not been completed in a number of years, and signs are always being upgraded, added and removed,” Keaton said.

TEC Engineering will also be working with the engineer’s office on speed zone studies in order to establish safe speeds for roadways. Part of the studies examine crashes that have occurred. Roads to be studied include all or parts of Anchor Drive, Plank Drive, Apple Valley Boulevard. Lakeview Heights Drive, Floralwood Drive, Northridge Heights Drive, Valley Ridge Drive, Cornish Road, and Apple Valley Drive.

“As a result of the study, speed limit changes may be necessary,” he said.

TEC Engineering will collect speed count data, count data, complete ODOT speed evaluation sheets, provide an aerial map of the proposed speed zone, and coordinate its work with ODOT before submission. TEC will also drive all county maintained roadways to collect a 360-degree video that will be uploaded to Google. It will be processed to allow the county street view access on all county maintained roads.