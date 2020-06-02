Remodeled Danville Police Department nearly complete

DANVILLE — Danville resumed its first partially in-person council meeting Monday. Mayor Joe Mazzari opened the municipal building at 6:45 p.m. for councilmembers who are comfortable attending in person. Others, including guests, joined remotely on Zoom.

Mazzari reported that the municipal building is scheduled to reopen June 22 after the renovation of the police department and ADA compliant restrooms are completed. Visitors to the municipal building are not required to wear masks. Mazzari advises that individuals who are ill should not come inside. Hand sanitizer will be provided and strongly recommended at the door. The building will also be sanitized daily by the staff.

The new police department will be at the rear of the building with its entrance and an outside phone for visitors to contact officers in the building. If no officer is in the building to answer, Mazzari advised that people contact 911 for emergencies, or leave a message.

There will be an increase of police patrols in the village in the next few weeks, in response to the demonstration against police brutality that has spread across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to Mazzari.

“We don’t mind peaceful protesting, but we’re not going to tolerate any vandalism (or) damage of any kind to our property here in the village,” Mazzari said.

Mazzari noted that the public library, although located inside the municipal building, is its separate entity and may have different expectations for its visitors.

The library has not released an official reopening date. Mazzari advised visitors to call or follow the library’s website at www.knox.net for more information.

A new dropbox will also be added to the front of the building for people to drop off payments.

A couple of guests were present at the council meeting to address issues with zoning. They were putting up new fences by their property but were unable to complete the work because the adjacent trailers had structures crossing over the property line, according to information shared in the meeting.

Village Solicitor Noel Alden advised that the property owner hire an attorney and do a private survey to determine the exact property line. Since the owner had already done so, Alden said they could file a civil trespass suit to get the issue resolved.

Alden noted that the village has no precedence of getting involved in similar disputes.

Also related to zoning, Mazzari reiterated that the village plans to update its 20-year-old zoning book. It will be a welcome update for not only the residents but the officials.

“That zoning book (right now) is only understandable by someone who’s been using it for a long time,” Mazzari shared. “The average person cannot find what they’re looking for and be able to understand it.”

“Because too much of it is not what you’re looking for but (is) interpretation, that’s why Tina and I don’t like to answer questions because we’ve answered them wrong in the past,” Village Clerk Laurie Vess added.

Some new structures the village itself is planning on adding included a water station by the bike trail. The council also discussed potential upgrades to the park.

Some past improvements included the swing set and a water station as part of an ongoing community development program. Councilmember Jill Byers suggested a stretching station. Meanwhile, Mazzari reported that a Mount Vernon mental health group is interested in bringing a program for children to the park.

For the Fourth of July, Councilmember Deb Ridgeway suggested bringing in food trucks to the park for a weekend celebration. Some logistical challenges the village may face include people’s willingness to be out and about, waiting in line, and food truck services’ availability.

Councilmember Patrick Crow mentioned that some food truck vendors he knows already suspended their services for the rest of the year, and some have relocated their supplies to retail.

Mazzari said the village will reach out to some vendors to try and make arrangements, pointing out that food trucks in the park can draw people and businesses to the community.

The village is hurting financially for the upcoming fiscal year, Mazzari said. Due to lower property and income tax revenue, the village is expected to see a 20-25 percent budget cut for the late-2020 to 2021 cycle.

The exact ramification of this budget cut is not specific at the moment, according to information shared in the meeting. However, the council noted they will be looking into more grants and other funding opportunities.