Monday protest draws large crowd

MOUNT VERNON — A protest was organized in Mount Vernon Monday to honor the memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a police officer.

The purpose of the protest was also to bring awareness to the overall concepts of police brutality and racism, which are being attributed to the killing of George Floyd.

The organizers for the event, Catie Hayes and Clayton Christopher, both Mount Vernon Nazarene University graduates, wanted to create an event that brought together the community in support of Floyd and the black community. It was also to give a peaceful voice to those frustrated by the killing of Floyd and to help people vent anger and frustration at the killing. Unlike some of the protests that have turned violent, the relation between the protesters and the police remained peaceful for the duration of the hour-long protest from 6 – 7 p.m.

“I think the purpose of an event like this is to bring a community together and to speak out against injustice in a peaceful and respectful way,” said Hayes. “When I heard about what happened to George Floyd I was shocked and angry at myself for being shocked because this happens so often. I was so angry that this happens so often. That was my first reaction.”

Hayes said the event organizers knew they weren’t the only ones feeling this way. They knew people in the community wanted to speak out against this injustice, and the protest gave them the chance to have a voice.

Christopher said it isn’t necessary to get the message across by joining protests in Columbus or elsewhere, and “why do you need to when there’s plenty of work to do here in Knox County.”

“More than anything we were noticing all over the place friends, acquaintances on social media and just in passing conversations there was a lot of energy and concern especially surrounding the death of George Floyd,” said Christopher. “There was also concern from a larger group here in Knox County who were asking questions about what we can do about racial injustice in America. We were just seeing all of these questions and all of this energy surrounding this issue and we were like, ‘we can make something happen here.’”

Many of the protesters circled the block and chanted “Say his name! George Floyd!” or “Black Lives Matter!”

The police presence held back on the periphery of the square.

“Our concerns are basically that nobody comes here and acts poorly,” said Mount Vernon Chief of Police Robert Morgan. “We absolutely recognize everybody’s right to assemble and to have their voices heard. We also know that, realistically, there are people who want to turn this into something that it was not designed to be. We’re just here to make sure that people first and foremost are safe and that property is safe, and that our community doesn’t get destroyed or damaged.”

Adam Pursel, one of the protesters at the event who is a local pastor at Lifepoint Church, saw the event through the eyes of a Christ-inspired person who wants the world and the black community to know the justice that is brought through Jesus.

“When I think of how an event like this impacts me, I think of Jesus’ words when he is asked of the greatest commandment,” said Adam Pursel. “Jesus essentially says to love God with all you’ve got and love your neighbor as yourself. For me, going to an event like this is a way for me to love God with all I’ve got and love my neighbor as myself. I’m loving God by condemning racism and being here and also to love our brothers and sisters of color who have suffered in our country.”

There was one protester at the event who brought a different kind of creativity to the protest by doing something other than making a sign. Mary McGavick was handing out buttons that had everything from “Black Lives Matter” on them to Pride month symbolism.

“The purpose of an event like this is to demonstrate that there are people of goodwill even in what we think of as small and rural communities,” said McGavick. “When I first heard about George Floyd’s death I was so sad and so powerless. I’ve always had nice interchanges with every law enforcement officer that I have ever met. It should be that way for everybody and I know it’s not. The one thing that I do well is I make buttons and I give them away to people.”

Michael Nixon, a factory worker in town, wanted his voice and the voice of the black community to be heard at this event. It made him think of his life growing up and how he was in and out of court systems. Nixon got to see the good and bad side of police conduct. Nixon said he was once thrown down to the ground by police for an unknown reason that he was not willing to specify about, but he also said that he has been helped by police.

“I was very hurt and honestly very mad when I first heard about the death of George Floyd,” said Nixon. “I felt this way because this isn’t the first instance (of this kind of death) and it won’t be the last. That’s really sad to say, but it’s infuriating.”

Another protester also didn’t feel like her voice and the voices of the black community were being adequately heard.

“I was really fed up when I heard about the death of George Floyd,” said Marley Anneidson. “I’m tired of hearing about the same things over and over again with the same injustices seen every day. Freedom isn’t free and as much as it’s supposed to be that privileges are earned and rights are God-given we see time and time again in this country that rights aren’t given; rights are earned, and we have to be heard to be treated the way that we need to be treated. I saw this at the peaceful protest that I was at on Saturday where I feel and a lot of my fellow protesters feel like they aren’t being properly seen and that they are being boxed in.”