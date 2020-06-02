MARENGO — Jo Ann Parker, 85, of Marengo, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon.

Jo Ann was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Mount Vernon to Elsworth and Juanita (Burris) Crawford.

She married Floyd Williams in the 1950s and then Arthur Parker on Jan. 29, 1972. Jo Ann and Arthur spent 24 years together until he passed on Feb. 10, 1996.

Jo Ann enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading her bible, relaxing at home, and spending time with her family.

Jo Ann will be deeply missed by her son, Richard (Kimberly) Williams; step sons, Holland “Pat” Parker, John (Norma) Parker, and Mike Parker; grandchildren, Brandi (Joey) Hubbard, Courtney (Dusty) Lehman, Gauge Parker, Acie Parker, and Jennifer Parker-Caserta; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Scott and Nancy (Jim) Gentile.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands and her brother-in-law, Walter Scott

Memorial services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel. Private burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.