Important note to a our readers: Newspaper delivery delayed

7:54 am
Mount Vernon News

 

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon News is in the dark this morning after a power outage hit downtown. Restoration by AEPOhio expect to be around 12 p.m. Our home delivery will be affected and we apologize for this inconvenience.

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

