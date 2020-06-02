Hospital demand increases need for blood donations

COLUMBUS — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis.

At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.

Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Wendy Yarbrough, Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Donor sites are:

Gambier

Kenyon College, Community Christian Fellowship, 23436 New Castle Road, June 15, 2 – 8 p.m.

Howard

Apple Valley, 850 Crestrose Drive June 11, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Martinsburg

Melita Fellowship Building, 9956 Camp Ohio Road June 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 3 – 8 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon Nazarene University, 800 Martinsburg Road, June 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Glenn A. Gallagher Centre, 1451 Gambier Rd, June 3, 1 – 6 p.m.; Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square June 5, 4 – 9 p.m.

