Fredericktown financial legislation issues authorized

FREDERICKTOWN — With just one meeting in June, Fredericktown Village Council was busy passing several pieces of legislation.

Council passed two resolutions and three ordinances during its meeting Monday.

The resolutions included placing a renewal tax levy for the police department on the fall ballot, as well as one moving contingency money to engineering for the streetscape project.

The ordinances included one accepting and dedicating McGough Drive. A scrivener’s error occurred in the legal description of the original 1997 ordinance dedicating the road, so they amended the ordinance to include an additional 10-foot wide strip of property in the right of way.

The other ordinances included submitting the proposed budget to the county auditor and supplementing funds for the streetscape project.

Council also decided to reinstate issuing late fees for residents who do not pay their water bills on time. Late fees were waived for April and May by the council due to the pandemic.

Mayor Jerry Day reported the village has canceled the July 4 fireworks as well as National Night Out, which was scheduled for Aug. 1.

In other news:

•Council approved signing a two-year contract with Volunteer Energy for gas aggregation for village residents. The aggregation, if residents stay with Volunteer, will save residents as the contract calls for gas prices to be 10 percent below Columbia Gas. Council asked if the village could send letters to residents explaining the benefits of aggregation.

•Village Administrator Bruce Snell reported the village will receive grant funding for the 2020 street improvements. Forty-eight percent of the $213,000 cost will be in the form of a grant with 26 percent in a zero-interest loan and the final 26 percent in local match. The awarding of the project will not occur until after July 1.

•Community-wide garage sales will be this Saturday, June 6, while Dumpster Day has been set for Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Fredericktown Police Station. Snell reported paints, tires and any other items that cannot be placed in a landfill will not be accepted.

•Snell reported both of the old village trucks were sold, with the village receiving higher than expected bids at the auction. The 1998 truck went for $1,520, while the 1999 went for $4,550.

•Councilmember Ryan Shoemaker reported the Area Development Foundation will host a community outreach camp for youths beginning July 11.

•Councilmember Bill Van Nostrand presented a copy of an email he sent all other councilmembers, asking them to consider several topics for discussion, including things from zoning enforcement to adding hitching posts in all village parking lots.

Council held an executive session on potential contract issues. No action was taken.