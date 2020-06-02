Davidson claims fourth in national rifle showcase

MOUNT VERNON — Speed, skill, power and grace. Those words describe Mount Vernon High School senior Trey Davidson.

Anyone who saw him play football as a quarterback for Mount Vernon last fall would agree. Anyone who watches him in his ROTC uniform as he puts on a complicated display of tossing and spinning a rifle would be even more convinced.

Last week, Davidson, who has won the Ohio rifle spinning championship the past two years, took fourth place in the National High School Drill Championships in the solo exhibitionist category.

This event, which brought together the top rifle spinners from all over the nation, was supposed to take place in sunny Daytona Beach, Fla. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the event could not be held there. Fortunately, all 64 participants were allowed to compete for the national title from home, online.

A solo exhibitionist is one who spins and performs military-style with an 8 1/2-pound demilitarized rifle. Davidson has been spinning in competition for the past four years as a cadet in the ROTC program at the Knox County Career Center (KCCC) and has placed first in many competitions through KCCC and independently. Davidson, who has been part of the ROTC honor guard, was in the eighth grade when he decided he would take up rifle spinning as soon as he entered high school.

“I went to the career center and saw these people spinning heavy rifles and throwing them really high. Then I turned to my mom and told her, ‘I want to be better than them,’” Davidson said. “In my freshman and sophomore years, I trained really, really hard. I started competing in my sophomore year, and by my junior year I was No. 1 in Ohio. This year, I decided to go national for the first time, and it worked out really well.”

Davidson started learning the ins and outs of rifle spinning from the older students at the Career Center. Then, as he got better, he began learning from some of the top spinners in Ohio and elsewhere.

“I am on a team called Revolution Drill, which has members all over the world and in almost every state,” Davidson said. “I went to a competition in Louisville and I met some friends from Chicago that taught me so many things. I’ve been talking to a friend in Taiwan, and he has been teaching me how they spin there, so I am getting influenced from all over.”

A typical routine, which Davidson choreographs himself, lasts about two to four minutes. Spinners are judged by a panel and can lose points if they drop the rifle or make some other type of mistake.

“You really need power,” Davidson said.”They are looking for how high you throw the rifle. They are also looking for flow, which is the continuous movement of the rifle. They also want military precision, which means being very confident and powerful with your rifle. There’s also floor movement as well.”

Davidson, who is an ROTC Cadet Second Lieutenant, has enlisted in the Air National Guard and is off to basic training this summer at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Lockbourne. Upon completion of basic training, Davidson will get security forces training, which will last 68 days. His military service will also help him pay for college, which he hopes will be at Wright State University.

“It’s not just about college,” Davidson said.”I joined the guard to do my part to serve my country. I have always liked history and I’ve always supported the police very much. I was thinking about political science or history as one of my majors. I’m still deciding.”

Davidson will continue to spin with his sights are set on the 2021 nationals. He had a good look at the top three placers this year, and is looking to move up.

“I know two of the guys,” Davidson said.”It really depends on the judges. My style of drill is different than the top three guys. They were very military, and mostly about precision. I was mostly about power and I didn’t have the precision that they had. I think that, If I stick with the power routine, but work on military precision, I will do even better next year.”