FREDERICKTOWN — Charles “Charlie” David Poff Sr., 79, of Fredericktown was called home to Heaven on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife, Faye and family. He was born April 5, 1941, in Tiffin to the late James and Helen (Pahl) Poff.

Charlie graduated in 1959 from Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Mount Vernon. He went on to become an Auto Tech for 24 years and then he went on to work for Rolls Royce, formerly Coopers from 1982 until his retirement in 2011.

Charlie will always be remembered as a loving, caring, and outgoing family man. Some of his hobbies included, his love of old cars, gunsmithing and fishing up at Knox Lake in Fredericktown. His smile laugh and amazing sense of humor will always be remembered!

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Faye (Sherman) Poff, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1979; daughter, Pamela S. Eckert of Fredericktown; sisters, Dorothy Lindeman of California and Margaret Larue of Mount Vernon; brother, Steve Poff of New Jersey; grandsons, Charles D. Poff III and his wife, Ashley of Maryland, Dustin J. Eckert of Ohio, Dakota D. Eckert of Fredericktown and Donovan S. Eckert of Newark; granddaughter, Desirae D. Eckert of Fredericktown and Haley Poff of Florida; great-granddaughter, Aliya Poff of Maryland; and his faithful, fluffy, furry cat companion, Thomas!

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by two sons, Charles D. Poff Jr. and Marvin (Marty) Poff; and a daughter, Deborah K. Eckert.

The family will have a visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Snyder Home Funeral Home, 33 E. College St., Fredericktown. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Wednesday in Forest Cemetery with Pastor Ken Springer officiating. Due to the current health situation, health department guidelines will be observed, including a limit of 15 people at a time in the funeral home and the use of face coverings is recommended.

In lieu of flowers and wishes from Charlie, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital or Hospice of Knox County in Charlie’s memory.

