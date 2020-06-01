Utica, Fredericktown to begin training today

Fredericktown and Utica are set to begin their training sessions today, the schools announced over the weekend.

The two join Centerburg, Danville, Highland and Mount Vernon as schools that will open up for training today. East Knox has not publicly announced a start date or a plan.

Fredericktown and Utica are both using a variation of the three-phase plan distributed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on May 22.

“Everything we’re doing is about keeping our kids safe, keeping our coaches safe, following those safety protocols that were put in place,” Fredericktown athletic director Nathan Bellman said. “I feel like we have a plan in place to make sure that stuff happens.”

“We have a couple of goals in mind,” Utica athletic director Brian Radabaugh said. “No. 1 is to be as safe as possible. No. 2 is to be able to provide some stuff for our student-athletes to be able to start working and getting in shape.”

The plan had input from the governor’s office, Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the OHSAA.

Each of the three phases of the plan is in two-week increments. Movement from Phase 1 to Phase 2 and Phase 2 to Phase 3 happens when “there is downward/flat trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period.” The clock resets at the start of each phase.

Radabaugh and Utica sought outside advice to help form their version of the plan.

“We have regular conversations with our (Licking County League) ADs and then we reached out to our Licking County Health Department to have them look at our plan and provide us with some potential revisions or additions,” Radabaugh said.

“We feel really strongly about the recommendations that were given and we feel really strongly in our plan that we’ll be able to do this safely. It’s just where we’re at. We’re trying to navigate our way through this as best we can.”

Radabaugh said he will be coordinating with the Licking County Health Department to determine whether or not Utica will be able to move into Phase 2 or Phase 3 at the appropriate time.

“We didn’t make any alterations,” Radabaugh said. “We looked at our facilities and what we can safely provide and meshed it into the recommendations provided by the NFHS and the OHSAA.”

“We kind of tweaked a few things from what (the guidance said) in general,” Bellman said. “But it’s pretty much exactly what they sent out. When I say ‘tweaks’, it’s the stuff that’s specific to us.”

Fredericktown’s ‘tweaks’ are for logistical purposes. Bellman said they plan to have four ‘pods’ at a time to maintain distance. A ‘pod’ will consist of a small group of athletes and a coach to maintain having less than 10 people as stated in the OHSAA-distributed guidance.

“We’re going to be outside the entire time,” Bellman said. “We’re actually not opening our weight room or gym in Phase 1. That’s a little tweak that we did. We’ve got different groups coming at different times, but we’ll be spread out. We’ll have all of those protocols in place with taking temperatures, checking to make sure there’s none of the symptoms when they show up.”

Conversely, Utica will be utilizing its weight room and the gym.

“We only have eight racks, so we can only get eight kids in the weight room at once,” Radabaugh said. “What we have to modify is our lifts. To stay within the recommendations, there’s no spotting for the first two weeks.”

Bellman’s aim in the first phase is to get his athletes active again.

“Our big thing is that we haven’t been around these kids for two and a half months,” Bellman said. “They’re coming back into Phase 1. It’s not so much getting a ball in their hands. We’re really trying to get their legs back underneath them and get them around each other a little bit, even though we’ve gotta be socially distant.”

Bellman was on a Zoom call with another area athletic director such as Justin Sanford of Mount Vernon, Rich Porter of Centerburg, Mike DeLaney of Highland, Jeff Gottfried of Clear Fork and Wes Elifritz of Westerville North last week.

“We talked through a lot of different things,” Bellman said. “That AD meeting, along with other AD meetings we’ve had in the KMAC, was very insightful. Just to get other perspectives on how they’re handling things.”

Like normal summer workouts, these are not mandatory. Based on sign-up sheets at Utica, Radabaugh has been encouraged by the turnout.

“We’re requiring everybody (participating) to sign up,” Radabaugh said. “So, in doing that, we found out that we have a lot of kids that are anxious to get back to a lot of different sports. We think participation is going to be really good. It remains to be seen if it affects the fall sports, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to from where we’re sitting.”

“I don’t think there’s any guarantee that everyone is going to come out,” Bellman said. “I think there will be some that don’t come out because of the pandemic and everything that’s going on right now. I would say that we are going to get the majority of our student-athletes back out to participate.”

Bellman has two kids who are athletes. So, he understands a parent’s concerns about sending their children back out there.

“I don’t have any issue with them going back and being a part of things,” he said. “I just think we need to follow the safety guidelines and make sure we’re being smart about what we’re doing and make sure we’re cleaning and I think we’ll be OK.”