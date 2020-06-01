Traffic: Public Square to close in Mount Vernon tonight for protest

MOUNT VERNON – A peaceful protest is scheduled to take place from 6pm-7pm this evening on Public Square. The City expects this to be a peaceful event, with possibly 100-plus participants and are tracking the event, to the extent possible, and have noted a few instances of inflammatory remarks/comments. Therefore, the city will be ensuring the safety of the participants and the businesses within the vicinity of the event.

The City of Mount Vernon have contacted the event organizers and coordinated the City’s response to provide a space for the event’s participants, and limit the possibility of interaction between individuals and vehicular traffic. Therefore, the city will be closing down Public Square to traffic starting at 5pm until the conclusion of the event. The area involved will be the four-block radius around the square with barricades at Mulberry St. and W. High St, N. Main St. and Chestnut St., Gay St. and E High St., and S. Main St. and Vine St.

Again, these measures are to accommodate the event participants and maintain everyone’s safety.

