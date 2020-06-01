Toombs seeks to build relationships at Highland

SPARTA — Relationships are an important factor in building a basketball team for Christian Toombs, who was named the new boys basketball coach at Highland in a release Friday. The position is pending school board approval, which will be voted on June 17.

“This opportunity at Highland is unlike any around our area with the support from the administration and the school board,” Toombs said. “It’s a great place to be.”

The importance of building relationships was a factor in why Toombs was chosen, according to Highland Athletic Director Mike DeLaney.

“We had over 30 applicants for the position, which speaks volumes about how coaches in Central Ohio view our basketball program,” DeLaney said in a release. “As our committee went through the process, we continued to come back to Coach Toombs. His basketball-related experience, his knowledge of the game and the relationships he has developed with our athletes the past two years have all contributed to his selections as our next head coach.”

Toombs first order of business will be planning and executing a summer workout schedule with all of the sports at Highland in a pandemic world.

“I’m just trying to get everything planned for the summer with everything that’s going on with COVID-19,” Toombs said. “Trying to figure out everything with everything we can do and everything we can’t do. So, just trying to get everything set.”

Toombs is back as a head coach for the first time since a three-season stint at East Knox (2005-08). Relationships continue to be an important part of being a coach.

“It was a positive experience,” Toombs said. “When you’re young and just starting out in coaching, you’re always going to have ups and downs and bumps in the road. But it goes back to your relationship with the players and players’ parents. I thought we had great support at East Knox and I know that carries over to what I have now.”

The importance of relationships was something he learned from legendary coach Jim Burson at Muskingum. Toombs played for Burson and the Muskies from 1995-99 and later coached for Burson as a volunteer assistant from 2001-03.

“His biggest thing was his relationship with the players,” Toombs said. “That was a long time ago, obviously. I was there from 1995-99 playing for him. The relationship that you have with him when you’re finished playing for him is unlike any other. When you’re young and going through it, you don’t really think about those types of things. Now, looking back, you (recognize) that he would do anything for his guys and we all respect for him for that and we would all do the same for him.”

As a player, he was one of two to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds at Muskingum. He sits 28th on the all-time scoring list with 1,021 points behind former Mount Vernon standout Andy Moore, who holds the Muskie record with 1,871 points. Toombs was second-team All-Ohio Athletic Conference in 1998-99.

Toombs takes over for Chris Powell, who left Highland to take the same position at Granville last month. Powell was 43-48 overall, including a 32-28 mark in league play over four seasons at the helm of the Scots, who won an outright Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference championship in 2018-19.

Toombs came to Highland as a varsity assistant that championship year and coached the junior varsity team last season.

“It’s great to know to know those guys,” Toombs said. “Knowing them and knowing what they’re tendencies are and knowing what we can get out of them. We know that every one of them wants to work extremely hard. That’s the best thing about this situation … that the players and the parents want that hard work-ethic and they want to put the time in. I’m just looking forward to getting started with them.”

Highland went 2-21 overall and 2-12 in the KMAC last season to finish seventh behind co-champions Centerburg and Northmor. The season ended with a 69-30 loss to at Heath in the first round of the Division II district tournament.

The Scots had only one senior, Branton Howard, last season on a team that five juniors, 11 sophomores and four freshmen between varsity and J.V. The two wins came Jan. 3 against Danville, 44-25 in Sparta, and Jan. 31 at Mount Gilead, 60-56.

“My biggest concern is getting that team unity,” Toombs said. “We’re going to be fine. We’re still a little young, but eager to learn. I have very good feelings for the upcoming years.”