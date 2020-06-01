Samuel C. Shults

COLUMBUS — Sam Shults fought his battle with cancer and flew on eagles’ wings to heaven Friday, May 29, 2020.

Sam and I (Barbara “Barbie” Salsburey – Shults) started dating 12 years ago and were officially married for eight years last week. Family was always Sam’s highest priority. One of our first dates was to go to granddaughter Amanda’s Christmas concert when she was in elementary school.

He was raised by loving parents, Clarence “Sam” Shults and Evelyn Blubaugh Shults, on a farm in Danville.

His best friends and siblings, Delilah Schaub, (deceased) John (Lorie) Shults; Pam (Nestor) Aujero; Priscilla (Gerald) Hines; and Fred Shults.

His loving children whom he shared with Mary Anne Shults; Tina (Don) Shoemaker, Sam (Jenny) Shults, Kim Neil (Tim Spence), Jeff Shults.

His loving stepchildren whom he shared with Barbie Salsburey – Shults; Michael Salsburey, Todd (Dawn) Salsburey, Amber Salsburey.

Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Sam’s second priority was dancing, and that is how we met. Sam and I would go dancing at least three times a week, sometimes going on his orange Goldwing motorcycle.

Sam was a member of the Knights of Columbus and supported as a very generous member the Pioneers volunteer network, from his days as a telecommunications technician. After retiring from telecommunications Sam went to massage school becoming an LMT and was a healer of many people with his gentle hands. In his down time, he enjoyed watching his “cowboys” on TV and movies, going to car shows and camping. Cooking over the fire, especially breakfast for a big crowd, made him very happy. He also indulged me by joining the ranks of a Civil War reenactor. Not as a soldier but as a cook.

Sam was also very proud to be a veteran of the US Air Force so in lieu of flowers if you would like to make donations to your local American Legion, Disabled American Veterans or Honor Flight Columbus, Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260-4016.

A public viewing to pay respects will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Danville. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, there will be a limit of 10 people at a time inside the funeral home, and face coverings will be in use. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville, with Father Homer Blubaugh officiating. Face coverings will also be in use at the church, and capacity will be limited.

Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery, with graveside military rites performed by the Knox Co. Joint Veterans Council. For those choosing not to attend, a Facebook live stream of the service will be available on the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville page. Condolences may be posted at www.fischerfuneralhome.com.