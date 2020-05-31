MVPD: Kayakers find body in Kokosing River

MOUNT VERNON – On May 31, 2020 at approximately 1:40 PM, officers of the Mount Vernon Police Department and firefighters from the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the area of the Kokosing River behind Ariel Arena, 800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio, in reference to an body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers received information from two kayakers that reportedly observed the individual in the water along the west side of the river caught in a downed tree. Officers and Fire Department personnel were able to locate the person and firefighters were able to recover the male subject who was deceased.

At this time, the man has not been positively identified and was transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The incident is remains under investigation.

