Summer leagues cope with changed sports landscape

MOUNT VERNON — As summer gets its unofficial start in the area, things are beginning to open up in the shadow of the COVID-19 epidemic, as area recreation leagues are getting ready to get their seasons or practices underway. While they may get their seasons started, it certainly isn’t going to be business as usual.

Sam Vance, president of the Mount Vernon Oldtimer’s Softball (32 & Over) is planning a June 5 start to its 2020 season.

“We’re going to be about a month behind,” said Vance. “We’re going to try to keep people social distancing and we will recommend wearing a mask when not on the field, per state guidelines. Hopefully, everyone will stay safe.”

Mount Vernon’s 55 & Over softball league was scheduled to start three weeks ago. While no decision has been made at this time, a short season, lack of funds and a list of state guidelines to comply with are causing the hopes for a 2020 season to grow dimmer and dimmer. “Most of the guys that I talked to don’t want to do it,” said Dick Jessup, president of the 55 & Over league. “They don’t want to go through the hassle of (the COVID-19 regulations). You can’t even chew gum. You can’t have a dugout. You have to have separate balls for each team. You have to wear a mask off the field.” The area parks have started opening, but the clock continues to wind down for Jessup and the 55 & Over league. “If we do this, it will probably only be a six-game season,” Jessup said. “That will be a really, short season, and I’m not even sure that the sponsors will sponsor us, because I’m not sure if the sponsors are (back in business) yet.” Jessup is getting in touch with the team coaches before deciding to go forward with a season. “(A decision) will have to wait for everyone to get back to me,” Jessup said. “They have to get together with me. Then, I have to wait to see if I can get the sponsors back. We have to order uniforms. We haven’t even ordered game balls yet, and all of that still costs the same.” Coed softball was scheduled to start May 3, but has been rolled back to a June 14 start date.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Geoff Cowles: 740-397-5333 or gcowles@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews