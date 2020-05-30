Photography

Stormy Friday

8:31 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A tree fell onto a home at the corner of East Ohio Avenue and McKenzie Street after severe thunderstorms dumped heavy rains and winds toppled trees across Mount Vernon on Friday. First responders were stretched out across the city dealing with downed trees and power lines. Over 900 customers were left without power at one point.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

