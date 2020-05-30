GREELEY, CO — Robert Wayne McDonald passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 80 years old. Robert (Bob) was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to Solon and Edith McDonald on July 27, 1939.

As a young boy the family moved to Mount Vernon, where he lived for many years, and even after relocating to Colorado he always called Ohio his home. Bob had many fond memories of Mount Vernon, one of which was the corn cob fights he and his cousins would have on his Aunt Agnes’ farm. Bob survived the Polio epidemic and his first job was a paper route. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957 and spent a short time living in Indiana before moving back to Ohio.

Bob was a Staff Sargent in the Ohio Army Reserves National Guard from 1961 to 1967. He earned his private pilots license in his 20s. In 1968 he married Sondra Caldwell. Bob and Sondra moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1969 where they had his first child, Sherry, in 1970. In 1986 he married Rose Driver. Bob and Rose settled in Greeley, Colorado, where in 1988 they had his second child, Elizabeth. Bob lived his final years in Greeley, Colorado where his former wife, Rose McDonald helped care for him.