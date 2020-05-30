APPLE VALLEY — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Patricia “Patti” Jean Kurrent share the news of her passing on May 25, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born and raised in Cleveland. After graduating from Euclid High School, she went on to The Ohio State University and earned her masters degree in Education. She enjoyed several years teaching in the Whitehall City Schools before turning her attention to a life in Apple Valley.

Patti was one of the original property owners in Apple Valley where she and her husband built their house themselves in 1973. She volunteered with the local schools, Girl Scouts, and supported her daughters in their activities. She greatly enjoyed nature through bird watching and gardening and loved living on the lake. Patti also enjoyed helping the area grow by remaining active in sharing her knowledge, insights, and experiences throughout her days.

Patti is survived by her devoted husband, James “Jim” Joseph Kurrent of 51 years; her beloved daughters, Megan Alana Fargnoli (Dan) of Melbourne, FL, and Amanda “Mande” Jean Kurrent of New Albany; the three people she loved most in the world and was so proud of—her grandchildren, Jarrod Perkins of New Albany, and Caitlyn Fargnoli and Thomas Fargnoli of Melbourne, FL; as well as her sisters, Carolyn Barbish of Mentor and Sandra Cannon of Willoughby and their families.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Roberta Beeman, and her nephew, Josef Barbish.

There will be no services at this time; however, there will be a celebration of life planned for a later date.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Kurrent family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.