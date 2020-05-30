MOUNT VERNON — Norma S. Thomas, 85, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on Feb. 14, 1935, in Delaware to the late David and Frances (Cummins) Shaw.

Norma graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She retired from the Worthington City Schools, where she taught kindergarten for many years. Norma enjoyed bird hunting with her husband, Myron, and personally trained their bird dogs. She was the advisor for the Knox County 4-H Canine Companion dog club for many years.

Norma is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Dr. Myron Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Knox County Dog Shelter in Norma’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Knox County Dog Shelter in Norma's memory.

