MOUNT VERNON — Justin Ray Bradford Sr., 29, Reynoldsburg, passed away Monday, May 25 2020, after losing his battle with addiction.

Justin was born June 6, 1990, in Mount Gilead to parents Melissa (Kenneth) Baumler and Arlin (Ann) Bradford.

Justin is survived by parents; siblings, Ruth Rhodes, Nicole (David) Compton, Brandon Hunt and RayAnn Bradford; grandmother, Charlotte Bradford; seven wonderful children, Blake, Jayce, Justin Jr. Lincoln, Paul, Natalie and Jaianna; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin is preceded in death by grandparents Arnold and Sheila Malech, grandfather Dennis Bradford, and beloved childhood dog Roxie.

Justin graduated in 2008 from Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon.

Justin was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He enjoyed working on cars and building electronics, especially computers. Justin was extremely proud of his PT Cruiser, he spent many hours and countless days getting the Cruiser and sound system in check.

A celebration of life will be held June 6, 2020, at Centerburg Freewill Baptist Church 360 N. Clayton St., Centerburg. Family and friends may attend between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a special message from Pastor Mark Tuggle at 12:30.

There will be a car meet in Cleveland in June. Please reach out to a member of the family for more information.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so at any First Knox National Bank, C/O Arlin Bradford. The family would like to thank Shaw-Davis Funeral Home for preparations.

“Mom you’re goofy”

Submitted by Nicole Compton