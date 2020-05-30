Taking it to the Street

Did you discover a new author or TV show during the stay-at-home order?

“I didn’t stay home. I worked. I didn’t discover any new TV series or books.”

Jackie Davis, Mount Vernon

“I didn’t really discover a new author or TV series. I did start a new season of ‘Rick and Morty’ though”

Wyatt Degrange, Mount Vernon

“I didn’t discover a new author or TV show because of work. It’s just been life as usual for me”

Janet Shultz, Mount Vernon

“I discovered a new author named Amor Towles. My friend lent me two of his books and they were fantastic. They were historic fiction books. It’s really cool because I don’t usually read that type of book”

Elizabeth Doolittle, Mount Vernon

“I didn’t discover any new author or TV show. I had to work”

Gwendolyn Roxanne Morris, Mount Vernon

“No, I can’t say that I found a new author, but I have read a lot of things that I already had. I’m reading that new book that Lois Hansen wrote about the Jewish business people here in Mount Vernon. She’s at Paragraph’s”

Pat Tuttle, Mount Vernon

