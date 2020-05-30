Changes coming for city water bills

MOUNT VERNON — Most Mount Vernon city water users will begin receiving actual, rather than estimated, monthly readings starting with their next water bill.

Mayor Matt Starr said Friday that actual bills using a remote, radio meter-reading system went out this week for approximately 5,000 water customers. The bills, which formerly had an actual reading followed by two estimated readings, will continue as actual readings, monthly, from now on.

There are still approximately 1,600 customers that are still on old water meters that need to be read on-site. Those meters will also be switched out with the new radio-read meters sometime in the future.

Starr gave the weekly city department updates solo Friday. Department heads and City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik were unable to attend due to being busy on other projects, according to Starr.

Streets

Parking will be restricted on North Main Street between Curtis and Lamartine streets next week. Starr reported that catch basins are being rebuilt on the street, and there will be no parking between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A catch basin on Marita Drive was rebuilt this week, and street crews did spot paving on Plaza Drive, Taylor Road, Marion Street and Pleasant Street. In total, four tons of asphalt was used. Eight tons of asphalt was used to fill water digs on Mansfield Road, Fairgrounds Road, Maplewood Avenue and East Gambier Street.

Parks and buildings and grounds

Court probation volunteers planted 600 geraniums on Public Square this week. Work on the Plaza Building elevator is underway, with block walls being repaired this week. Hiawatha pool has been filled to run the equipment, but will be drained June 5 and winterized.

Mayor

Starr further reported that leadership training will begin next month for the city’s 40 department heads and supervisors. The first session will cover labor laws and rules and will be held via Zoom.

The city has planned a total of nine training sessions to be held monthly. Originally, the sessions were to be held twice daily in two, four-hour sessions. The sessions were to be attended in person, with break-out groups.

However, this was canceled for June due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The in-person sessions will hopefully be able to start soon, Starr said.

An in-house newsletter for city employees is in the planning stages, Starr said. Starr said a newsletter for the public, distributed virtually similar to how the Knox Alerts system works, is being considered as well.