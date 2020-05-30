MOUNT VERNON — Betty Mae Bemiller-Irwin, 83, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Clay Gardens Place in Zanesville.

Betty was born in Mount Vernon on April 7, 1937, to Troy and Emma (Schorr) Jones. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1955. She and her first husband, Richard Bemiller, owned and operated Bemiller Carpet and Upholstery for many years.

Betty was a Boy Scout den mother and assistant Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the Business and Professional Womens Club, Keep America Beautiful organization, and The International Association of Lions for 36 years with perfect attendance. She earned the honor of “Lion of the Year” in 2002. For her years of service to the Lions Clubs International Foundation she was given the Melvin Jones Fellow award.

She volunteered 33 years at the annual Food for the Hungry Drive, and many years at First Christian Church for the weekly Hot Meals Ministry. For her community service she received the Stephen Zelkowitz Memorial Award in 2002.

Betty is survived by her children, Stephen (Dixie) Bemiller and Gregory (Teresa) Bemiller of Mount Vernon, Kimberly (Scott) Wilson of Dresden, and Penny (Boone) Moran of Warsaw; grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Bemiller, Shaun Bemiller (Darcy Pelow), Heather (Ashley) Robinson, Deric (Kristen) Wilson, Libby (Andrew) Steer, Dillon Wilson, Laney Garey, Brandon (Geena) Moran, and Brittanie Moran; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by husbands Richard Bemiller and Dennis Irwin; brothers, Robert, Glenn and Ronald Jones; and sisters, Barbara Smith and Elaine Shuman.

In her later years, Betty loved her flowers and working in her yard. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Betty Mae Bemiller-Irwin.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the Lions Club International at www.lionsclub.org.

