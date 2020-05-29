MVPD continues search for Jason Taylor

MOUNT VERNON – In their continued effort to locate Jason Wayne Taylor, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department with assistance of the Ohio Special Response Team conducted another search of the area in which his car was found abandoned.

At this time, Jason Taylor has still not been located. MVPD have also not received any information on his possible whereabouts.

MVPD will continue their efforts to locate Taylor to check his wellbeing, foul play is not suspected and there is no known risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Jason Taylor has been listed as a missing person at this time. Anyone having information or has had contact with Jason Wayne Taylor since the afternoon of May 24, 2020 are encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 740-392-3333

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews