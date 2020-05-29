Middle school does drive-by clap-out

View this post on Instagram

Staffers and teachers from the #mountvernonohio #middleschool clapped out the eighth grade class on May 28, 2020. Teachers waved, cheered and said goodbye to the #Classof2024 before they join @mvhsjackets in the fall. The #clapout traditionally would take place indoors on the last day of school, but with the #coronavirus #pandemic it was transformed into a parade. 📸: @mv_photog