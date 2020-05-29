Photography

Middle school does drive-by clap-out

11:11 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A parade of cars makes it way around the front of Mount Vernon Middle School as teachers and staffers cheered and waved good-bye to the 8th graders Thursday. The annual clap-out had to be moved outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joshua Morrison/News A parade of cars makes it way around the front of Mount Vernon Middle School as teachers and staffers cheered and waved good-bye to the 8th graders Thursday. The annual clap-out had to be moved outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

A parade of cars makes it way around the front of Mount Vernon Middle School as teachers and staffers cheered and waved good-bye to the 8th graders Thursday. The annual clap-out had to be moved outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Request this photo

 

View more photos

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 