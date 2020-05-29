Knox Public Health announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Drive-thru testing available next week MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health will offer a drive-thru opportunity next week to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing. The specimen collection will be by appointment only and available to anyone with or without symptoms, age 18 yrs. and older.

Lisa Dudgeon, RN, director of nursing for KPH, said the drive-thru event will take place at the health department on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (June 3-5) from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 -3 p.m. Appointments to participate in the testing drive-thru can be made beginning Monday at 8 a.m. by calling the Knox COVID-19 Call Line at 740-399-8014.

“We will be able to test up to 300 people during the drive-thru,” said Dudgeon. There will be no charge to participants for testing.

During the appointment process, a brief health assessment will be taken over the phone. The participant will sign a consent form on-site when they arrive for testing. All participants will need to have an appointment. Anyone showing up during the drive-thru without an appointment will not be tested.

Participants will need to provide their own transportation. No one will be allowed to walk up to the testing site. Also, due to space limitations, participants will not be able to use public transportation, such as Knox Area Transportation (KAT).

Currently in Knox County, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to those with symptoms and who meet other CDC-established criteria. That testing has taken place at Knox Community Hospital, KCH Urgent Care and the Knox County Community Health Center.

Next week’s drive-thru testing will be for anyone whether or not they have symptoms. “Even without symptoms, people can still spread the virus,” said Dudgeon. “So, it’s important to identify those who are carriers of the virus but are asymptomatic.” There have been several reports lately indicating that there may be more asymptomatic cases than are suspected.

Dudgeon expects to use all of the 300 available tests during June 3-5 drive thru. “If there is an overwhelming request for testing beyond what we are able to do during the drive-thru, we hope to acquire additional specimen collection kits and schedule additional drive-thru testing,” said Dudgeon. “If the request is not overwhelming, we will continue to collect testing specimens for symptomatic individuals at the Knox County Community Health Center.”

