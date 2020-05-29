UTICA — James R. Pierpont, 85, of Utica passed away May 22, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Chatham to the late Orville J. and Audrey A. (Ables) Pierpont.

Jim was a US Army veteran. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was past member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, past president of the Utica Fire Department Board and former HUB Little League coach. Jim was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the water. He loved gardening and was known for his armadillo eggs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty J. (Guisinger) Pierpont; daughter, Rene Pierpont; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Lisa Pierpont; grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Straley, Brendan (Melissa) Straley, Meredith and Owen Pierpont; great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Hanna, Bo, Colin and Joseph Straley; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Pierpont; sister, Jo Ann Walton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Leslie “Red” Pierpont; and brother-in-law, John Walton.

A private graveside service will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica. A luncheon was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the home of Rob and Lisa Pierpont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pierpont Family, c/o Law-Baker Funeral Home, PO Box 456, Utica, OH 43080, or Homer Library, PO Box 49, Homer, OH 43027.

Submitted by Jo Ann Walton.