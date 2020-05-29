Helen Austin

DANVILLE — Helen (Fesler) Austin, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Colonial Manor Care Center in Loudonville.

Helen was born in Knox County March 2, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Maurine (Shults) Fesler. She was married to Ron Austin, who preceded her in death in 2010.

She retired after 25 years as the librarian at the Danville Public Library and was a member of the St. Luke Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Doug Austin of Danville; her daughters, Kim (Marty) Rice of Loudonville, Keitha (Dan) Butts, and Patsy (Eric) Weiler of Danville, and Melanie (Mike) Richert of Hanover; grandchildren, Jennifer Birker, Joe (Jennifer) Austin, Monica Rice (Tyler Weaver), Bonnie (Wilxio) Infante, Olivia Rice, Renee (Chris) Park, Danielle Kochis (Derek Barkley), Purcell (Alisha) Butts, Lucas Butts, Trevor Nice (Cori Davidson), and Chandler Richert; 10 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Janet Sapp, Bea Ryan, George Fesler, Gary Fesler, Judy Goare, and Denny Fesler.

Viewing hours will take place from 4 – 8 p.m., Monday, June 1, at Fischer Funeral Home, 403 High St., Danville. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, including a limit of 10 at a time indoors with the use of face coverings. For distancing reasons, the funeral Mass at the church will be for family-only Tuesday, but it will be available on our Fischer Funeral Home Danville Facebook page, and the public is invited to the graveside committal at St. Luke Cemetery, which will follow shortly after noon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Danville Fire Department (E.K.C.J.F.D.), PO Box 526, Danville, OH 43014. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.