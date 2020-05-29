MOUNT VERNON — Eric Frace, 55, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 1, 1965, in Columbus, to Edward and Vivian (Gallogly) Frace.

Eric graduated from Westerville South High School in 1983. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Kent State University and an associate’s degree in business administration from Columbus State. Eric loved bowling, golfing, and watching NASCAR races on Sunday.

Eric is survived by his parents; wife, Lori (Metcalfe) Frace; children, Benjamin A. Metcalfe, Brittney Metcalfe, Braylyn Metcalfe, Braydyn Metcalfe Frace, Breonnah Metcalfe Frace; grandchildren, Tayhlor Spurling, Waylon Metcalfe, Avalyn Metcalfe-Carpenter; sisters, Valerie (Richard) Klingman and Vicki (Jeff) Belcher; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the health pandemic, private calling hours will be held at Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home with a public graveside service Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery with Chaplain Dallas Waggle officiating.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

